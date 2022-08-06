Linear (LINA) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

