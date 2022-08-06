Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 259,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

