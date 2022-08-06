Litecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $333.64 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.36 billion and approximately $333.64 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $61.46 or 0.00264824 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021297 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,844 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
