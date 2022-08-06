LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $61.88 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

