Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE LYV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.76. 2,114,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,749. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $127.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 839.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 282,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.