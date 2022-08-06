LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

