LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.
LiveRamp Trading Down 15.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
