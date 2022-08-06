LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. LL Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL Flooring Trading Down 1.3 %

LL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.14. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LL Flooring Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.