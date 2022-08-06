LOCGame Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,245.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $110,245.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
