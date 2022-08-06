LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGCGet Rating)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 168,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 723,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. On average, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LogicBio Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

