LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 168,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 723,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Trading of LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. On average, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

