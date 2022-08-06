Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Shares Down 1%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 96,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 374,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Lotus Resources

(Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.