LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €710.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($731.96) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($721.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($773.20) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($850.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($752.58) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($824.74) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €682.20 ($703.30) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($201.49) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($268.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €603.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €624.19.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

