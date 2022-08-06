LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

LXP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,554. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 97.24% and a return on equity of 14.93%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

