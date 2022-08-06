Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

