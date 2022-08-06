Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Up 1.5 %

MAC stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

