MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $877,818. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

