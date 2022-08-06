MahaDAO Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $337,464.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00624685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

