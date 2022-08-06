Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 313 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 322 ($3.95) to GBX 313 ($3.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMG. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.60).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 239.40 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 855.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

