Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Articles

