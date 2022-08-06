Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Mapfre Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Mapfre Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

