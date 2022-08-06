Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

MFI opened at C$21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.78. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 134.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at C$81,479.76. In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank purchased 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

