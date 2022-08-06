Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

