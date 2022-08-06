Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Downgraded by ING Group to “Hold”

ING Group cut shares of Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marel hf. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Marel hf. Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:MRRLF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Marel hf. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63.

Marel hf. Company Profile

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

