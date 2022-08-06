Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 228 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,167.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,298.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,328.99. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,165.18 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

