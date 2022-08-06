MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.63.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $492.42. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

