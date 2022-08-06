Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Marriott International has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott International to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.78. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

