Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Upgraded by TD Securities to Action List Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.25.

TSE:MRE opened at C$9.47 on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.08 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$990.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

