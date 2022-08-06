Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAS opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,980,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

