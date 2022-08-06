MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,631. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
