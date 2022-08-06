Mate (MATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,207.50

Mate (MATE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Mate has a market cap of $1,207.50 and approximately $157.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.