Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Materion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.99. 100,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. CL King started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

