Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. 2,449,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,945. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.