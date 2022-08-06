MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $988,614.13 and $8,388.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,895.89 or 0.99932577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00174813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00227466 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00282864 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004851 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.