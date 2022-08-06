McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

