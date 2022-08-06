Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 10,671 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

