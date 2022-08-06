Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 16,996 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $55.78 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

