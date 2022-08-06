Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

