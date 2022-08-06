Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.