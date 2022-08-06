Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 12,828 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

ITW opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

