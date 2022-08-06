Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.92 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

