Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 5,026 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

JD.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

