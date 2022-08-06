Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

Merus stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.