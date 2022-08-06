Mesefa Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Mesefa has a total market cap of $5,168.46 and approximately $80.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 128.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00669182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
