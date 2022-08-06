MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 5,590 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 474,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.