MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,965 shares during the period. ATI accounts for approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.36% of ATI worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ATI by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in ATI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,126 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in ATI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,712,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI Stock Up 5.9 %

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.68 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.