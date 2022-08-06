MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 199,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 1.35% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TA. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 167,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,524. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $779.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

