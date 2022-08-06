MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 190,682 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,682 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality makes up about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.52% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 2,211,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

