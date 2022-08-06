MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 1,960 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Copa were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Copa by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 647,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Copa by 9,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $72.64. 243,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.