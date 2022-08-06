MetaHash Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $8,963.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00624135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,586,915,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,475,359 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
