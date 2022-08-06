MetaHash Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $8,963.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00624135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,586,915,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,475,359 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

