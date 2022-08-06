Michael L. Perica Sells 2,274 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 2,274 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $14,280.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,180 shares in the company, valued at $233,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

