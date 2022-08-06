Michael L. Perica Sells 2,274 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 2,274 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $14,280.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,180 shares in the company, valued at $233,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rimini Street Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
