Michele Murgel Sells 1,339 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intapp by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

